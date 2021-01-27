Tubman Museum names Young executive director

Tucker Sargent
Harold Young (Tubman Museum)
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman African American Museum Board of Trustees unanimously confirmed Harold Young as the museum’s executive director last week.

That’s according to a news release sent by the museum on Wednesday.

Young, who has served as interim executive director since Dr. Andy Ambrose retired in 2019, first came to the Tubman in 2015 as Director of Special Projects and Community Services.

In that role, he was responsible for generating revenue for the museum through facility rentals and the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, the All That Jazz Concert and Ball. He was also in charge of the museum’s largest community outreach program, the annual Pan-African Festival of Georgia.

“Young’s experience in marketing and promotions, contract negotiations, special event planning and promotions, and his leadership during this exceptionally difficult time of global pandemic convinced the Board that he was the best choice to lead the Museum into the future,” the release said.

