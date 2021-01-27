UPDATE: Man dies after being hit on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

|
UPDATE (8:52 p.m.):
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports the victim died due to his injuries. The name of the victim will be released once next of kin has been notified.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
It happened at around 6:20.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health and is in critical condition.
The accident is under investigation.
