ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that Georgia will start receiving 25,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines weekly.

However, according to Associated Press, other Georgia officials warn that the number of vaccines given out weekly may not rise until April.

The state gives priority to Georgians who are first responders, and those over 65 for vaccinations. Less than half of this priority group has had the first dose of the vaccine according to Kemp. Doses will continue to be limited to elders and first responders.

Currently, Georgia gives out 120,000 doses of the vaccine each week. With the additional doses provided by the federal government, Georgia could increase that amount to 145,900.