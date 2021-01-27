Woman pleads guilty to assaulting postal worker at Macon gas station

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Charleston, South Carolina, woman is facing prison time for attacking a postal worker at a Macon gas station in 2019.

33-year-old Kelly Lynne McCormick plead guilty to one count assault on a federal employee. She faces a maximum eight years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

Court records show on in April of 2019, a female United States Postal Service employee was on duty delivering mail at the Exxon on Dellwood Avenue.

After parking her postal vehicle in front of the store and delivering mail to the store clerk, she asked the clerk to use the store’s bathroom. The USPS employee was then given the key to the bathroom and went inside.

McCormick then came up was pacing back and forth outside the bathroom occupied by the USPS employee. As the USPS employee exited the bathroom and attempted to shut the bathroom door and lock it, McCormick tried to force her way into the bathroom.

The USPS employee attempted to shut the door and eventually had to push McCormick back when she became angry and screamed at the postal worker. The two women grappled briefly before they pushed one another away.

The USPS employee then left the store, and McCormick followed. As the USPS employee walked to her vehicle, McCormick began yelling, then charged at the USPS employee and hit her in the head with a closed fist. The two briefly grappled until several bystanders separated them.

The entire incident was recorded on the convenience store’s surveillance camera system.

“Attacks on federal postal employees will not be tolerated. Those who harm a postal worker will face prosecution and the possibility of federal prison, without parole,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “I want to thank the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for its work investigating this case.”“U.S. Postal Inspectors are committed to the safety of our Postal employees and will vigorously investigate all acts of violence against our employees and USPS infrastructure,” said USPS Miami Division Inspector In Charge, Tony Gomez.