Staying cold and clear Friday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
The sun finally returned across Middle Georgia today, but we stayed cool through the day with gusty winds adding a bit of wind chill.
Clear skies tonight will lead to a chilly start Friday, but we will see a nice warm up to the mid 50’s by tomorrow afternoon.
High pressure will start to ease up Saturday, bringing in a few more clouds and our next chance of rain.
Overnight Saturday and into Sunday, a warm front will lift into Middle Georgia bringing a warm up as well as a chance for thunderstorms.
Even if we don’t see storms, rain will be likely off an on on Sunday with totals from 1/2″-1″.
A cold front will swing in quickly behind the rain on Sunday and bring a big cool down to the area.
High pressure will be moving back in quickly next week as highs warm into the 60’s again.