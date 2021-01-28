Atlanta Motor Speedway welcoming back infield campers for March NASCAR weekend

|
HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Thursday it will welcome back infield campers for the track’s NASCAR weekend March 20-21.
A news release from the speedway says AMS “has worked diligently in collaboration with NASCAR to develop an infield camping policy that prioritizes the safety of fans, event staff and NASCAR industry members.”
The Flock Brothers campground inside turns 1 and 2 of the 1.54-mile track will host a limited number of campers.
“The remainder of the infield will be utilized by the NASCAR industry and event staff,” the release said.
“For months fans have made their voices heard and told us they want the opportunity to camp in the infield this spring,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “I’m proud of our team’s efforts to make it happen and I can’t wait to see our fans in the infield and in the grandstands during the races.”
Infield and exterior camping will be available for RVs and campers with self-contained restrooms only, the release said. The track’s campground shower houses and restrooms will not be open on race weekend, and tent camping will not be permitted.
Last season’s NASCAR race weekend, originally scheduled for March 14-15, was postponed on March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the race weekend was held in June.
In addition to the 2021 March NASCAR weekend, the track will host a second NASCAR race weekend in July.
Call 877-9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com for more information.
