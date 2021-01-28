Bibb County Jail gives tour after overcrowding picture surfaces

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The media got a chance to tour the Bibb County Jail Thursday. This comes after a photo of an overcrowded block in the jail circulated on social media earlier this week.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis provided context to the photo saying it shows their isolation area. He says at the time the photo was taken, they were backlogged with inmates.

Davis says backlogging happens occasionally, depending on the time of the week and the number of arrests made. Deputies have since moved inmates to other areas of the jail.

The tour shows less crowding than last week’s social media pictures.

“We try to move them out as quickly as we can and put them in a regular cell as quickly as we can so we stay on top of that so they’re not in an uncomfortable situation,” said Davis.

Sheriff Davis says the photo was taken during a time of day when inmates were allowed out of their cells.

Even with overcrowding, each inmate has what Davis calls a “boat” which has a pallet, a mattress, and bedding. He says it is not much different from the sleeping arrangements in a cell.

“It’s not like I think people get an idea of sleeping on the floor. They’re thinking that somebody’s just given a blanket and a pillow and says lay down on the concrete floor and that is not the case here at all,” said Davis.

We reached out to several Bibb County Commissioners and Mayor Lester Miller for an interview. Unfortunately, no one was available to speak with us.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Seth Clark

Commissioner Seth Clark gave a statement on the issue:

“The pictures and the report are incredibly concerning. While I’m thankful for the Sheriff’s transparency in answering questions about it publicly today, I still firmly believe no one should be forced to sleep on the floor of a public facility for any reason.

I understand the difficult logistics posed by COVID-19 and appreciate and welcome precautions, but if people are indeed sleeping on the floor as reported, I hope the Sheriff will take swift action to correct this.”

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman

Commissioner Al Tillman also issued a statement:

“We have to always be ready to speak up and protect the voiceless.”

Sheriff Davis says their main concern is treating inmates humanely.

“That’s one of our main responsibilities to make sure their physical needs, they’re fed and their medical needs are taken care of,” said Davis. “And so it’s certainly not a good sight and certainly no one wants to sleep on the floor but we make it as best we can.”

The pandemic also plays a factor in the issues with the jail getting backlogged. Sheriff Davis says with courts closed, that adds to the problem.

“We’re having to deal with that. I mean, they have to stay somewhere,” Davis said. “We can’t let an accused murderer out on the street until they’ve had their day in court.”

He says the jail gets cleaned multiple times a day. However, some architecture in the building can make cleaning a challenge.

“It’s very hard to do some general cleaning because you have to bring in lifts and ladders all of that sort of thing to get to some of these hard to reach areas,” said Davis.

If an inmate does test positive for COVID while in the isolation block, they get moved to quarantine right away.

Sheriff Davis says only ten inmates have gotten COVID over the course of the pandemic. He says they all recovered from the virus.