Bibb deputies arrest nurse suspected of taking contraband to inmate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Correct Health nurse in connection with bringing contraband to an inmate.
Investigators identified the nurse as 47-year-old Brandi Delaine Thompson.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Thompson on Tuesday. Investigators say Thompson took contraband to the inmate while working at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
Thompson also took cigarettes to the inmate while he worked at the Car Wash detail on Hazel Street, investigators say. Authorities monitored the car wash and saw Thompson dropping off the cigarettes to the inmate.
Brandi Delaine Thompson charges
Deputies arrested and took Thompson to Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. They charged her with:
- Giving Inmates Liquor, Drugs, Weapons, Telecommunications Device, Etc., without Consent of the Warden
Authorities set Thompson’s bond at $27,700.00.
Thompson worked for Correct Health — the medical contractor for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Her employment with the company started on November 30, 2020.
Correct Health terminated Thompson on the day of her arrest, according to the news release.