|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Department of Public Health stopped supplying the Medical Center of Elberton with COVID-19 vaccines.
The state department says that the medical practice disobeyed state guidelines by vaccinating teachers ahead of frontline workers and the elderly.
Reports show that the Medical Center of Elberton had been supplying shots to employees of the Elbert County school district.
The move comes as Gov. Brian Kemp says again that he won’t let education employees cut in front of people currently eligible for vaccination.
State rules say only medical workers, emergency workers, nursing home residents, and people 65 and older are currently eligible. Superintendents and teacher groups are pushing to make teachers eligible. The clinic says it will appeal the six-month suspension.