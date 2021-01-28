Dry, cooler days to end work week

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain has moved out and won’t return until the weekend for our area.
TODAY.
We are finally going to see a dry afternoon! Today, under a sunny sky temperatures will climb into the middle 50’s. It will be breezy as well as a strong wind out of the northwest drives in cool, dry air. Tonight, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset and by tomorrow morning lows will be in the upper 20’s.
TOMORROW.
We will hit the repeat button for Friday as high pressure dominates the weather pattern across the southeast. Expect highs back into the middle 50’s and lows right around the 30° mark.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
Clouds will increase steadily throughout the day on Saturday as temperatures return to the 60’s. Isolated rain chances will increase Saturday night and into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon a cold front will be moving through and scattered to widespread showers are in the forecast. We will clear out as we start the next work week.
