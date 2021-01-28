Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a former Dublin Police officer after suspecting her of supplying a state inmate with money Thursday. This is according to a news release from the Dublin Police Department.

Authorities identified the former officer as 37-year-old Shuronica Walker, of East Dublin.

Shuronica Walker charges

Authorities arrested Walker and took her to Laurens County Jail. They charged her with:

(1) count of items prohibited for possession of an inmate

(1) count of violation of oath of office

On January 22, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation initiated the investigation at the request of the Georgia Department of Corrections. The investigation regarded a Dublin police officer possibly supplying an inmate with money via non-approved methods.

According to the news release, the investigation revealed that Walker provided the inmate funds using Cash App and helped get contraband for the inmate. The Dublin Police Department later fired Walker.

Inmate: Reginald Cooper

Authorities identified the inmate as 46-year-old Reginald Cooper.

The GDC is securing warrants on Cooper and will charge him with:

(2) counts of Items Prohibited for Possession of Inmates

(1) count of Tampering with Evidence

Cooper is an inmate at the Wheeler Correctional Facility in Alamo, Georgia.

GBI Eastman Office

If you have any information about this case, call the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988. You can also submit tips by: