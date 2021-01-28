UPDATE (Thursday, January 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 28, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/28/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  737,205 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1665 8970.42 49 141
Atkinson 736 8835.53 14 105
Bacon 984 8628.55 24 70
Baker 150 4813.86 6 31
Baldwin 3416 7688.84 90 263
Banks 1426 7136.42 26 158
Barrow 7132 8256.25 88 477
Bartow 8834 7975.01 154 589
Ben Hill 1419 8525.08 49 138
Berrien 941 4881.72 24 60
Bibb 11596 7621.43 292 1404
Bleckley 743 5787.51 32 45
Brantley 788 4103.74 22 60
Brooks 858 5455.59 32 80
Bryan 2156 5508.85 22 140
Bulloch 4528 5697.96 46 178
Burke 1516 6785.43 24 129
Butts 1744 6927.78 56 99
Calhoun 406 6427.1 12 64
Camden 2764 5125.73 21 110
Candler 697 6431.67 29 54
Carroll 6353 5288.92 110 270
Catoosa 4409 6411.13 50 186
Charlton 965 7282.47 15 51
Chatham 16202 5545.29 277 1277
Chattahoochee 2330 21676.44 1 20
Chattooga 1941 7837.36 53 130
Cherokee 17683 6632.36 193 1011
Clarke 10952 8438.96 84 383
Clay 169 5919.44 3 9
Clayton 17500 5740.75 281 1097
Clinch 659 9900.84 18 57
Cobb 49759 6293.92 688 2574
Coffee 3928 9125.97 101 575
Colquitt 2896 6379.84 55 192
Columbia 9487 5980.55 116 361
Cook 1091 6256.81 30 101
Coweta 6988 4597.34 108 243
Crawford 449 3671.9 9 54
Crisp 1213 5442.15 35 136
Dade 940 5816.11 8 47
Dawson 2331 8626.62 24 204
Decatur 1941 7374.06 47 125
DeKalb 46119 5814.63 593 3657
Dodge 1025 5028.21 52 98
Dooly 681 5082.09 26 74
Dougherty 4893 5442.41 239 865
Douglas 9360 6161.71 125 632
Early 891 8781.79 40 63
Echols 344 8667.17 2 11
Effingham 3041 4749.63 45 200
Elbert 1394 7358.14 32 108
Emanuel 1618 7139.08 47 112
Evans 669 6259.94 10 65
Fannin 1764 6702.13 44 146
Fayette 5034 4282.65 101 193
Floyd 8463 8470.11 138 660
Forsyth 13995 5542.42 102 799
Franklin 2085 8937.37 28 129
Fulton 67040 6099.09 876 3733
Gilmer 2107 6706.56 42 168
Glascock 124 4099.17 4 18
Glynn 5642 6556.88 134 402
Gordon 5136 8847.7 75 249
Grady 1387 5652 39 142
Greene 1265 6758.56 33 98
Gwinnett 72464 7461.71 689 4472
Habersham 4297 9382.1 114 423
Hall 22300 10806.93 306 2035
Hancock 749 9141.95 52 89
Haralson 1474 4797.86 27 56
Harris 1747 5032.84 37 124
Hart 1515 5803.04 29 104
Heard 528 4268.39 12 33
Henry 15168 6323.53 189 425
Houston 8567 5455.33 142 580
Irwin 640 6784.69 14 73
Jackson 7222 9668.01 88 390
Jasper 559 3936.9 11 47
Jeff Davis 1136 7499.34 32 91
Jefferson 1421 9279.7 46 131
Jenkins 663 7730.88 36 76
Johnson 689 7131.77 34 86
Jones 1349 4718.27 26 101
Lamar 1125 5814.86 33 77
Lanier 453 4376.39 7 24
Laurens 3335 7051.34 126 310
Lee 1421 4741.25 37 153
Liberty 2339 3778.43 39 180
Lincoln 435 5353.85 15 42
Long 559 2806.93 8 42
Lowndes 6848 5809.4 111 302
Lumpkin 2492 7372.34 37 246
Macon 512 3942.1 17 65
Madison 2293 7598.5 27 112
Marion 334 4027.49 10 29
McDuffie 1413 6542.58 30 126
McIntosh 524 3597.17 10 47
Meriwether 1224 5823.03 29 111
Miller 558 9680.78 4 30
Mitchell 1392 6311.21 67 207
Monroe 1604 5784.97 72 143
Montgomery 659 7144.41 15 38
Morgan 1005 5251.33 9 63
Murray 3486 8658.5 50 196
Muscogee 11497 5999.71 242 877
Newton 6135 5460.42 151 485
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23909 0 321 1076
Oconee 2449 5867.7 46 109
Oglethorpe 1014 6653.54 15 62
Paulding 8493 4922.28 128 266
Peach 1553 5673.06 35 166
Pickens 2070 6173.58 37 150
Pierce 1101 5633.15 33 115
Pike 857 4544.01 17 59
Polk 3384 7782.53 61 297
Pulaski 529 4856.33 26 47
Putnam 1481 6767.19 39 112
Quitman 70 3051.44 1 9
Rabun 1329 7824.09 31 137
Randolph 414 6129.7 30 71
Richmond 16654 8234.77 279 1080
Rockdale 4831 5087.41 98 621
Schley 182 3450.24 2 18
Screven 697 5014.39 14 57
Seminole 673 8267.81 14 56
Spalding 3261 4718.56 104 346
Stephens 2650 10065.33 63 225
Stewart 661 10784.79 17 120
Sumter 1641 5581.82 81 243
Talbot 324 5261.45 13 33
Taliaferro 89 5453.43 0 7
Tattnall 1611 6339.77 29 98
Taylor 434 5453.63 18 61
Telfair 652 4167.73 39 61
Terrell 502 5928.9 36 98
Thomas 3185 7168.42 91 281
Tift 3245 7947.59 86 385
Toombs 2608 9665.34 70 151
Towns 889 7387.4 29 108
Treutlen 562 8229.61 16 45
Troup 5088 7225.84 144 422
Turner 562 6958.89 26 77
Twiggs 460 5688.84 23 80
Union 1750 6907.44 51 167
Unknown 3354 0 14 50
Upson 1575 5993.83 82 137
Walker 5014 7202.99 64 209
Walton 6575 6862.25 141 380
Ware 2691 7505.65 102 289
Warren 325 6238 7 37
Washington 1461 7196.34 31 95
Wayne 2279 7603.26 57 210
Webster 86 3372.55 3 12
Wheeler 434 5487.42 19 33
White 2632 8287.68 52 253
Whitfield 13277 12684.39 163 643
Wilcox 424 4823.66 26 66
Wilkes 589 5881.77 13 60
Wilkinson 645 7231.75 21 106
Worth 1087 5396.68 47 151
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,777,877 (6,338,228 reported molecular tests; 439,649 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 737,205 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 49,608 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 12,280 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

