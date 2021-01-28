Laurens County sees increase in COVID cases, approves mask mandate

|
Laurens County is doing all it can to decrease the number of COVID cases.
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Dublin approved the continuation of the mask mandate. This comes after an increase in COVID cases from the Holidays.
City manager Lance Jones said, “We try to base our decision on what the public health are telling us.”
Jones says in order to decrease the spread in cases, everyone needs to wear masks. He says if you do not wear a mask for yourself, wear one to protect those around you.
Melissa Brantley with the South Central Health District says they are currently trying to vaccinate as many people as possible.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the virus spread within facilities. However, it now spreads throughout the communities.
This highlights the importance of wearing masks and remaining socially distant.
A statement from Fairview Park Hospital stresses mask-wearing as they currently have thirty COVID patients.
If needed, the mask mandate can extend for another 45 days.