VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) – A woman is suing Lowndes county and two sheriff’s deputies, saying she was unfairly detained and searched following a traffic stop.
Maria de Lourdes Deustua Lavoriel says she was stopped on July 24 by two sheriff’s deputies and was asked to show her driver’s license.
She said deputies then arrested her for not having a valid license, even though she did.
According to her complaint, Lavoriel was taken to jail, stripped and given a full-body search.
The driver’s license charge was dismissed on August 20 in state court. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the deputies have not been disciplined.
Lavoriel sued Lowndes County and the deputies in federal court earlier in January.