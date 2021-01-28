Macon-Bibb County Board of Health names new administrator

Dr. Jimmie Smith, Jr., MD, MPH., will serve as the new administrator for the Macon-Bibb County Health Department .

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Health Department has a new administrator. The North Central Health District announced the hiring of Jimmie Smith, Jr., MD, MPH.

Dr. Smith most recently served as Senior Deputy of Health Science in the Chronic Disease Section at the Georgia Department of Public Health. He gained federal public health experience while serving as the Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Health and 16th Surgeon General of the United States.

“Dr. Smith is a welcome addition to the Macon-Bibb team, and we have confidence in his ability to hit the ground running as Administrator for our Health Department,” said Chris Tsavatewa of the Macon-Bibb County Board of Health.

Dr. Smith is making a return to Macon where he served as an Assistant Professor of Practice for Mercer University and taught health courses from 2012-2018. Additionally, he acted as the liaison for the Academic Health Department for the North Central Health District. Tsavatewa says Smith will help identify ways to reach more residents and achieve better health outcomes while addressing socioeconomic barriers to health.

“Public health remains a safety net for many in our community, and COVID-19 has put a spotlight on that fact,” said Dr. Smith. “I am excited about this opportunity to give back to the county I love, to lead a team of professionals committed to public health and improvement in health outcomes, including health equity, and to build meaningful partnerships and coalitions to bring about real improvement in the lives of people, starting with their health.”

Dr. Jimmie Smith received his medical degree from Wayne State University and completed residency training at the Southwest Georgia Family Medicine Residency Program in Albany, Georgia. After residency, he was selected as the Education Staff Fellow at the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) in Kansas City, Missouri. In 2007, he completed the Master of Public Health Degree with a concentration in Environmental Health from Fort Valley State University, and has completed graduate courses Educational Leadership from Mercer University.

North Central Health District Director Reneé Haynes says by hiring Smith, Macon-Bibb County is well positioned to continue addressing COVID-19 through day-to-day operations and by long-term effects.

Dr. Smith will also lead a transition from the existing Health Department on Emery Highway to its new facility at 1600 Forsyth Street in the spring of 2021.

Dr. Smith is married to Dr. Yvette Monique Davis-Smith, and they have three children.