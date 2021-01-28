Macon educator Dr. Betty Johnson-Tolbert dies at 86

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon community is mourning the death of long-time educator Dr. Betty Johnson-Tolbert. Her family announced she died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the age of 86.
Johnson-Tolbert had a 17-year-long career with the Bibb County Public School System. During her time at the school system, she was appointed principal of Duresville Elementary in 1977. In 1981, she was selected as principal of Alexander II Magnet School. While leading the magnet school she received the State of Georgia School of Excellence Award from Governor Joe Frank Harris.
Johnson-Tolbert was also the founder of Progressive Christian Academy (PCA) in Macon. In 1985, she sponsored a pilot program in the education building of her husband’s church for children experiencing academic and/or discipline problems. By August, Progressive Christian Academy opened its doors with 175 students. Her family says PCA is the first African American private Christian school in Middle Georgia.
Dr. Tolbert was married to the late Reverend Doctor Curtis Tolbert, Founding Pastor of Progressive Baptist Church in Macon. The couple had two daughters: Pastor Gail Tolbert-Smith and Dr. Beverly Tolbert-Fitzhugh.
Macon-Bibb County has named a street and a park after Dr. Tolbert.
A drive-thru visitation service took place Thursday, January 28th, at Progressive Christian Academy on Betty Tolbert Way and Riverside Drive. A graveside service will take place, Friday, January 29th, at Macon Memorial Gardens in Macon.