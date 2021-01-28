Mercer University says “no action” in Lin Wood courtroom name change

The school added Wood's name to the courtroom after he made a one million dollar donation in 2016.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Current Mercer School of Law students and graduates are taking to social media and demanding the school rename a courtroom that honors alum and Georgia attorney L. Lin Wood.

The school added his name to the courtroom after he made a one million dollar donation in 2016. The donation also created the L. Lin Wood Fund to support and enhance programs and activities within the law school. At the time of the donation, Mercer University President Dr. Bill Underwood said: ““Lin Wood is a loyal alum who never forgot the role Mercer played in helping him lay a foundation for his future success as a lawyer. I am grateful for his investment in the Law School and in the students who will benefit from a Mercer legal education.”

Years later, Wood is making headlines for his comments about the 2020 Presidential election. He has made claims of election fraud, Georgia officials taking bribes and calling Joe Biden an illegal president. Mostly recently Twitter permanently banned him from the site for inciting violence.

41NBC reached out to Mercer School of Law to check if the courtroom would see a name change. Director of Communications and Marketing Lauren Mauldin emailed a statement saying: “We have heard from people expressing a range of opinions on Lin Wood’s donor recognition at the law school, but no action has been taken relative to that recognition. We have nothing further to say about the matter at this time.”

According to Mercer University, Wood was born in Raleigh, North Carolina and raised in Macon. He graduated from Mercer’s College of Liberal Arts in 1974 and from Mercer Law School in 1977. He has extensive experience in First Amendment/defamation litigation. His clients have included Richard Jewell, John and Patsy Ramsey, Herman Cain, Dr. Phil McGraw, Sheldon Adelson, Former Congressman Gary Condit, and Beth Holloway, mother of Natalee Holloway.