Morning Business Report: GameStop stock runs up

Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

January 28, 2021

Forty percent of consumers say they plan to shop for apparel in stores either the same amount or less after being vaccinated.

First Insight says it’s going to take a long time for people to get really comfortable and reacclimated to the way the world was.

About a third of the respondents say they are unsure about the COVID vaccine.

The Redditt Group behind the run-up in GameStop and AMC stocks has gone private, requiring an invitation.

Some brokerage firms restricted trades in the highflying stocks.

Well, it was the worst day for stocks in three years. The Dow lost 634 points.

The federal reserve says it sees the economy “moderating”.

Speculation in companies like GameStop and AMC also contributed to the nervous atmosphere.

Oakland International Airport on Wednesday became the first airport in the nation to begin selling COVID-19 tests from vending machines.

The take-home saliva RT-PCT tests can be found at contactless kiosks.

Customers must take the test on their own and return a saliva sample by FedEx. Customers will then receive the results through a mobile app.

Kraft released limited-edition pink mac and cheese ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The dish comes with the same cheesy ingredients as usual, along with an additional candy flavor packet that creates the pink color and adds “hints of sweet candy flavor.”

Kraft is giving away 1,000 boxes of pink mac and cheese in a contest so you can’t buy it in a store.