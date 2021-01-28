Harold Young named new Tubman Museum director

Peyton Lewis
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After 40 years, the Tubman Museum hired its first African-American executive director.

Harold Young served as the interim executive director at the Tubman Museum for over a year. He has worked at the Tubman since 2015.

“We’re just here to educate, to empower, and also to bring the community together,” Young stated. “I want the Tubman museum to be the hub for anything that we need to do in the community. We all can come together and celebrate as well.”

Young says he also plans to bring in 100 new members within his first 100 days as director. He wants to open several new exhibits as well.

“First hundred days, you’re going to see some new exhibits and some very well-known names,” Young said. “I’ll just say, Tyler Perry.  We should see that really soon.”

Museum curator Jeffrey Bruce hopes Young will use his position to help the community see the Tubman as a more essential place.

“The community kind of just gives what’s leftover to outside agencies, and we want a seat at the inside table,” Bruce explained. “We contribute, it’s not just quality of life, we contribute to the economics of this community too.

“Not just us but these other outside agencies like the Museum of Arts and Science, and Macon Arts Alliance, all provide necessary services and provide economic impact. We would like to see the outside move inside and we would like to be one of the first to do that.”

