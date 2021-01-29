Angie’s List Report: Tips to make planning for home improvements easier

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As many of us resolve to make improvements this year, it’s a good time to think about your home, too.

Today’s Angie’s List Report has some helpful tips to make planning for those home improvements a little less scary.

When assessing what changes to make to your home this year, some improvements will be your choice. However, some are necessary — like repairing big problems you uncover in your new house.

Homeowner Conor Lee discovered that when he purchased a home from the 1920s.

“For the whole house, there were many different things that, when I peeled back the layers, I had to do more,” Lee said.

Knowing which projects to tackle first is a daunting task for any homeowner. To plan for improvements around your home, it helps to have a system to guide your strategy whether your home is new or just new to you.

Angie Hicks — Angie’s List co-founder — said, “I recommend walking around your house, just like you’re getting ready to buy it because that’s when you’re going to be most critical. Write down everything you see and don’t worry about the budget just yet.”

Look at the whole house from the foundation up to the roof and everything in between.

“Next, group your list according to structural, mechanical, maintenance and improvement,” Angie said. “Then, lay your budget against it, starting with structural first.”

Lee said, “No matter what, you’re always going to run into something unexpected.”

But with a system in mind and your priorities set planning for the unexpected is a little less daunting.