Baldwin High School first female wrestler reaches 100 wins

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41 NBC/WMGT) — Captain and senior of the Wrestling team Catherine Mullis has set a record. She is the first female at Baldwin High School to have reached 100 wins.

Her wrestling career began around 5 yrs. ago when her father took her to wrestling classes.

Mullis says she was not at all thrilled with the idea but after a while, she started liking the sport.

She says the journey it hasn’t been easy.

“My first match I had no idea what was going on. I started wrestling over the summer and over the summer matches don’t count. So I had 8 matches that summer and I lost every single match,” said Mullis.

With wrestling being a male-dominated sport, Mullis says she has so much more to prove.

Despite not being the most coordinated, she says she always pushes herself to improve.

“It’s really special for any wrestler to reach one hundred wins, let alone a female wrestler, but I knew Catherine could do it,” said Coach Lindsay.

He has helped in guiding Catherine and says he is even able to bump her weight class, which is typically unheard of for female wrestlers.

As for her future plans, she says she plans on attending Life University and join the wrestling team.