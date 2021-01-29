Bibb County deputies searching for men who robbed seafood restaurant

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff Deputies are searching for two men who robbed a seafood restaurant at gunpoint.

Police reports say that the armed suspects entered Shurling Seafood on Shurling Drive just after 11 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk. After taking the money, the suspects ran away.

No one was injured at the scene.

Witnesses say that both of the robbers were black men and that one of them was wearing all black. The other wore a white shirt and red pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.