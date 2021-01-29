Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Howard High School senior is a semifinalist for multiple national scholarships.

Chon applied for the Jack Kent Cooke scholarship, along with more than 5,000 other high school students across the nation. She is one of 428 semifinalists. The program grants 60 scholarships each year.

The Cooke Scholarship program will announce recipients in April.

Additionally, Chon was chosen as a semifinalist for the Gates scholarship. The Gates Scholarship program is highly selective and is for minority student leaders. This grant funds the full cost of attendance for students after financial aid is applied.

Eunice Chon plans to study politics, religion, or sociology and is also an aspiring journalist.

In addition to being a QuestBridge College Prep Scholar and National Advanced Placement Scholar, Chon will receive her associate degree in Core Curriculum from Middle Georgia State University this spring