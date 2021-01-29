|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Residents in Napier Heights will come together Saturday, to clean up the area.
The community will clean the streets from debris and illegal dumping beginning at 9 a.m.
Caroline Childs with Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful, says they’re providing all the tools to help make this initiative happen.
“At the end of the day I think people are passionate of living in a clean and beautiful neighborhood,” says Childs.
They hope to help make each community beautiful, and stop people from illegally dumping or litter.