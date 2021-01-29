Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Residents in Napier Heights will come together Saturday, to clean up the area.

The community will clean the streets from debris and illegal dumping beginning at 9 a.m.

Caroline Childs with Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful, says they’re providing all the tools to help make this initiative happen.

“At the end of the day I think people are passionate of living in a clean and beautiful neighborhood,” says Childs.

They hope to help make each community beautiful, and stop people from illegally dumping or litter.