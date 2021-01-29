Dry Saturday, warm and rainy Sunday

Cecilia Reeves
Dry weather will be sticking around for one more day here in Middle Georgia.

Saturday will bring highs in the upper 50’s and an increase in cloud cover through the day.

By Saturday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and increasing moisture with an isolated shower shower chance.

Rain and storms become likely starting early Sunday morning and lingering into Sunday evening.

Rain will eventually clear out by Sunday evening, but clouds will be sticking around to start the week.

Monday, clouds will be sticking around, but rain should be confined mainly to North Georgia.

Highs will limited to the upper 40’s on Monday before the clouds eventually clear on Monday.

This sets us up for a dry week across Middle Georgia as well as a warm up through the end of the week.

By Thursday we will be warming up to the mid and upper 60’s with a chance of showers returning to the area on Friday.

