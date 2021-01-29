UPDATE (Friday, January 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 29, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/29/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  741,991 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 29, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1678 9040.46 49 141
Atkinson 737 8847.54 14 105
Bacon 987 8654.86 24 70
Baker 151 4845.96 6 31
Baldwin 3443 7749.62 90 264
Banks 1428 7146.43 26 159
Barrow 7199 8333.82 91 482
Bartow 8896 8030.98 155 591
Ben Hill 1422 8543.11 50 138
Berrien 946 4907.66 24 62
Bibb 11647 7654.95 293 1417
Bleckley 746 5810.87 32 45
Brantley 796 4145.4 22 61
Brooks 861 5474.66 32 80
Bryan 2163 5526.74 23 141
Bulloch 4542 5715.58 46 179
Burke 1527 6834.66 24 129
Butts 1758 6983.4 56 100
Calhoun 409 6474.59 12 64
Camden 2785 5164.68 21 110
Candler 697 6431.67 29 54
Carroll 6382 5313.06 110 270
Catoosa 4458 6482.38 50 186
Charlton 968 7305.11 15 51
Chatham 16295 5577.12 284 1284
Chattahoochee 2350 21862.5 1 20
Chattooga 1947 7861.58 53 130
Cherokee 17784 6670.24 194 1013
Clarke 11033 8501.38 85 389
Clay 171 5989.49 3 9
Clayton 17649 5789.63 286 1102
Clinch 662 9945.91 19 59
Cobb 50173 6346.29 693 2579
Coffee 3937 9146.88 101 575
Colquitt 3007 6624.37 56 193
Columbia 9558 6025.3 117 362
Cook 1094 6274.02 31 101
Coweta 7033 4626.94 109 243
Crawford 453 3704.61 10 54
Crisp 1236 5545.34 35 137
Dade 944 5840.86 8 47
Dawson 2351 8700.64 24 205
Decatur 1953 7419.65 47 126
DeKalb 46386 5848.3 598 3680
Dodge 1029 5047.83 52 98
Dooly 686 5119.4 26 75
Dougherty 4924 5476.89 239 870
Douglas 9441 6215.03 127 643
Early 895 8821.21 40 63
Echols 344 8667.17 2 11
Effingham 3081 4812.11 46 200
Elbert 1399 7384.53 34 109
Emanuel 1622 7156.72 48 113
Evans 674 6306.73 10 65
Fannin 1770 6724.92 45 146
Fayette 5068 4311.58 101 194
Floyd 8503 8510.15 138 661
Forsyth 14094 5581.63 106 805
Franklin 2095 8980.24 29 130
Fulton 67492 6140.21 882 3749
Gilmer 2120 6747.94 42 168
Glascock 125 4132.23 4 18
Glynn 5670 6589.42 135 403
Gordon 5176 8916.6 75 253
Grady 1396 5688.67 39 142
Greene 1272 6795.96 34 100
Gwinnett 72848 7501.25 693 4483
Habersham 4303 9395.2 116 424
Hall 22407 10858.79 306 2042
Hancock 750 9154.16 52 90
Haralson 1481 4820.65 27 56
Harris 1763 5078.94 37 126
Hart 1526 5845.18 31 104
Heard 534 4316.9 12 33
Henry 15267 6364.8 197 426
Houston 8627 5493.54 142 583
Irwin 641 6795.29 14 73
Jackson 7309 9784.47 90 392
Jasper 562 3958.03 12 48
Jeff Davis 1140 7525.75 32 92
Jefferson 1430 9338.47 46 131
Jenkins 666 7765.86 36 76
Johnson 701 7255.98 34 89
Jones 1358 4749.75 28 105
Lamar 1133 5856.21 33 79
Lanier 454 4386.05 7 24
Laurens 3365 7114.77 127 312
Lee 1435 4787.96 37 153
Liberty 2358 3809.12 39 181
Lincoln 437 5378.46 15 42
Long 561 2816.97 8 42
Lowndes 6864 5822.97 113 305
Lumpkin 2500 7396.01 38 249
Macon 511 3934.4 17 65
Madison 2308 7648.21 27 112
Marion 340 4099.84 10 29
McDuffie 1435 6644.44 30 126
McIntosh 530 3638.36 10 47
Meriwether 1249 5941.96 29 111
Miller 563 9767.52 4 30
Mitchell 1397 6333.88 68 207
Monroe 1609 5803.01 72 147
Montgomery 662 7176.93 16 38
Morgan 1013 5293.13 9 64
Murray 3520 8742.95 50 196
Muscogee 11578 6041.98 247 882
Newton 6181 5501.36 153 487
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24057 0 327 1085
Oconee 2471 5920.41 46 109
Oglethorpe 1018 6679.79 15 62
Paulding 8564 4963.43 130 268
Peach 1562 5705.94 36 171
Pickens 2081 6206.38 38 151
Pierce 1104 5648.5 34 116
Pike 866 4591.73 18 59
Polk 3406 7833.13 61 298
Pulaski 530 4865.51 26 48
Putnam 1491 6812.89 39 114
Quitman 72 3138.62 1 9
Rabun 1335 7859.41 31 137
Randolph 417 6174.12 30 71
Richmond 16762 8288.17 281 1085
Rockdale 4851 5108.47 99 622
Schley 182 3450.24 2 18
Screven 705 5071.94 14 57
Seminole 674 8280.1 14 56
Spalding 3282 4748.95 106 348
Stephens 2671 10145.09 64 226
Stewart 663 10817.43 18 120
Sumter 1653 5622.64 81 243
Talbot 326 5293.93 13 33
Taliaferro 89 5453.43 0 8
Tattnall 1628 6406.67 29 98
Taylor 435 5466.2 18 62
Telfair 652 4167.73 39 61
Terrell 503 5940.71 36 98
Thomas 3203 7208.93 92 285
Tift 3257 7976.98 86 385
Toombs 2622 9717.23 71 153
Towns 892 7412.33 30 109
Treutlen 565 8273.54 16 46
Troup 5117 7267.02 144 422
Turner 564 6983.66 26 79
Twiggs 460 5688.84 23 80
Union 1763 6958.75 53 167
Unknown 3322 0 14 53
Upson 1585 6031.89 83 137
Walker 5055 7261.89 67 209
Walton 6627 6916.53 144 380
Ware 2704 7541.91 105 294
Warren 332 6372.36 8 38
Washington 1467 7225.89 34 96
Wayne 2304 7686.66 57 216
Webster 86 3372.55 3 12
Wheeler 435 5500.06 19 33
White 2657 8366.4 52 255
Whitfield 13332 12736.93 163 647
Wilcox 428 4869.17 26 66
Wilkes 591 5901.74 14 60
Wilkinson 645 7231.75 21 106
Worth 1094 5431.44 47 153
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,820,303 (6,378,542 reported molecular tests; 441,761 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 741,991 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 49,869 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 12,410 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, January 29, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

