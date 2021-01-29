Georgia outpacing national average of COVID-19 vaccines administered

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)–As of Friday, Georgia has administered over two-thirds of shipped doses of COVID-19 vaccine at 67.13 percent, outpacing the national average of 56.66 percent.

“This marks an important milestone in Georgia’s vaccination efforts, but make no mistake: we are not letting up,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We will continue to work diligently alongside providers and public health facilities across the state to administer this life-saving vaccine quickly and effectively. Together, we will beat this virus and ensure a safe and swift return to normal for the people of Georgia.”

As of 6 p.m. on Friday, Georgia’s vaccination numbers were as follows:

887,399 total doses administered.

+50,881 doses reported since Thursday, January 28.

67.13 percent administered of total doses shipped.

The previous release included a 70,239 increase from Thursday’s vaccinations. The accurate number is 50,881, reflected above.

To view the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, click here.