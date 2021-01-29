Hero Hound Saves Owner

Listen to the content of this post:

Lacresha Slappy says she owes her life to her dog, King after he woke her and lead her to safety when her home caught fire Monday.

(WECT) If it wasn’t for her dog, King, Lacresha Slappy doesn’t think she’d be alive.

Monday morning after getting home from working the graveyard shift, Lacresha laid down to get some rest but she wasn’t asleep long.

“I was woke up by my dog tugging on my hair scratching me and that’s not him,” Slappy recalls.

Lacresha’s Wilmington, North Carolina home had caught fire. King not only woke her up but Lacresha says he tried to lead her out to safety.

“I felt like I was gonna die,” said Slappy. “So, I bust out the window. But it was like the fire was coming at me even more off the walls. So, I just felt like I was trapped and I got out, and my dog was taking me towards the door.”

