Kumho Tire employees want Industrial Authority to address COVID safety concerns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Workers at Kumho Tire say they want the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority to step in and address COVID-19 safety at the Macon plant.
The United Steelworkers (USW) union now represents about 320 workers at the tire plant after a vote in 2019. In a former letter to the Industrial Authority, USW Staff Representative Alex Perkins states at least 30 workers have contracted COVID-19 in recent months, and one worker died due to infections at the plant. The letter goes on to request a meeting with the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority to discuss a course of action because it owns the property where the plant sits.
“The residents of Macon-Bibb County gave Kumho tens of millions of dollars in incentives to operate this factory,” said USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo. “Kumho has chosen to repay that generosity by putting the entire community, including children and senior citizens, at risk.”
The letter also states that workers have repeatedly raised safety concerns, but the company refuses to meet with workers or implement safety precautions that are standard at other workplaces.
41NBC reached out to the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority on Friday afternoon for a response. We did not hear back before 4NBC News at 5:00.
