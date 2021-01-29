Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Hundreds gathered in Rosa Parks Square Friday to attend a pro-life march.

“I’m especially troubled, as I think we all are by-laws that are put into place, orders that are signed, that look at the person as something that can be thrown away,” said Stephen Parkes, the Archdiocese of Savannah, Georgia.

The Kolbe Center in Macon hosted the march. The center’s Director, Ann Beall, feels their voices should be heard.

“We feel strongly that abortion should not be legal and we come out every year to remember those who have been lost. The more than 60 million babies that have been lost since 1973,” Beall explained. “We try to educate people and let them learn about what abortion really is.”

Georgia Right to Life attended the event, asking for signatures to petition state and national legislators to pass the Sanctity of Human Life Act.

This bill was created in 2017 by Congressman Jody Hice. It states, “Each life begins at fertilization… at which time every human has all the legal and constitutional attributes of personhood.”

However, the bill never passed through Georgia state legislation. Marchers hope to get enough signatures to get the attention of the state again.

25 people at the march signed the petition. The organization says it will continue collecting signatures at each march.

“The will of the people is not abortion on demand, not having or being able to murder a child up until birth. That’s not what the average American believes and feels. So I would hope that would be an influence on our legislation.”

Jody Duffy attended the march in Macon, and another in Atlanta earlier this month. She says as someone who had an abortion before, she understands both sides of the issue.

“I sympathize with them because they feel like I did like I had no other choice, but you do have other choices.”

The Kolbe Center is already planning next year’s march. They’ll host it on January 22, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.