Mayor Lester Miller busy during first month in office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Mayor Lester Miller had a busy first month in office. He says his administration’s work is far from over.

Within a few days of taking office, his administration opened the Brookdale Warming Center. It came after two homeless men froze to death on Christmas night. The center started with just three people on the first day, to about ten people staying the first weekend.

“Now we have over 100 people that we’re able to have 24/7, they get fed three times a day, have a warm place to stay and now we’re starting with some counseling service and case managers are there taking care of their needs,” said Miller.

The center is a 90-day pilot program but Mayor Miller says he hopes to find a long-term solution. The center is also part of the Clean Streets Matter initiative. With 15 cleanups scheduled, they had to reach out for help. They made sure people staying at the warming center got a chance for work.

“During the things they’re experiencing right now they could perhaps use a job working themselves out of the situation they’re in,” said Miller, “So we wanted to make sure they had the first option to get hired.”

According to the mayor, the Clean Streets Matter initiative completed 20 dumps in just 10 days. Last year they completed 24 dumps the whole year. In the first week, they cleaned up 87,000 pounds of trash.

“I understand that we’re on record to break that this week with the efforts of our solid waste, our parks and beautification, our public works working together with the Bibb County Sheriff’s department,” said Miller.

Public safety was the number one issue of Mayor Miller’s campaign. He says they have committed to funding public safety pay scale raises. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is short 150 deputies, but they have filled some of the spots recently.

“What we hope to do if we do enough on the front end we won’t need to hire 150 officers we’ll still be able to meet the needs with some other methods we’re putting in place,” said Miller.

The mayor also put a moratorium on liquor stores, pawnshops, and payday lenders. He says it is not an attempt to hurt small businesses but says certain areas are overwhelmed by those businesses. His is hope is the moratorium will bring higher-paying jobs to Macon.

“We believe if we provide a safe environment a clean environment and provide an educated workforce that we can attract these businesses,” said Miller.

Blight is also a continued problem. More than 600 homes were ordered to be demolished but fell through the cracks during the old administration. Mayor Miller addressed that with a revamped Code Enforcement division.

“I think that’s going to be a key issue to beautify Macon,” said Miller, “also to lift the neighborhoods up out of poverty and we’re going to look for a place if we tear a house down we can use that for a purpose to help grow that community.”

His transition team is diverse and created an action plan that is already being implemented. The mayor says he is most excited that people have come together since taking office.

“They’re getting that sense of pride back and I think when people have a buy in and they know the government is working for them then I think they’ll take stock in that and it will help us move this forward,” said Miller.

He says during his term, it’s important the community plays a part in positive changes.

“Keep your eyes open, your ears open. You look out for us and we’ll look out for you,” said Miller, “We want to make sure we use your tax dollars in the most efficient manner possible and that’s a pledge I’m making to our community today.”

He hopes Macon is a safer, cleaner community where all people can thrive during the next four years.

