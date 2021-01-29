‘Caring, loving, and generous’: Macon lady celebrates 104th birthday

Listen to the content of this post:

Morningside of Macon Assisted Living resident, Clarice Shaw, turns 104 today.

Born on January 29, 1917, Clarice Shaw celebrates 104 years of life. She was a wife and stay-at-home mother of three kids.

Staff and friends at the Morningside living facility describe her as “caring, loving, and generous.”

Clarice was also a seamstress.

In her earlier years, Clarice volunteered at the Children’s Hospital at the Medical Center. There, she sewed over 1,000 gowns for premature babies who did not survive.

Clarice lived most of her life in Middle Georgia. Morningside staff and Clarice’s family will celebrate her birthday virtually due to the pandemic.