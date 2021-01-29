Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 30 Georgia medical facilities have a new name. Navicent Health, the second-largest health system in the state, is now Atrium Health Navicent.

The rebrand comes after Navicent Health systems collaborated with Charolette, North Carolina-based Atrium Health.

The two systems launched their combination two years ago in hopes of making Navicent Health a hub for Atrium Health to expand in Central Georgia. The partners hope that improve access to care, and bring innovative care options to Georgia communities.

The following central Georgia hospitals are included in the Atrium Health Navicent rebranding:

• The Medical Center (Macon), now known as Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

• Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital (Macon), now known as Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital

• Medical Center of Peach County (Byron), now known as Atrium Health Navicent Peach

• Navicent Health Baldwin (Milledgeville), now known as Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin

• Rehabilitation Hospital (Macon), now known as Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital