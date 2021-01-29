Potential chicken wing shortage as Super Bowl approaches

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you’re planning a menu for the Super Bowl, there could be a chicken wing shortage.

According to the Georgia Poultry Federation, 2020 saw an increased demand for chicken wings. GPF say it’s because wings are an easy food for restaurants to deliver during the pandemic.

That 2020 increase in orders could impact Super Bowl watchers who are expected to consume 1.4 billion chicken wings.

We spoke with Mike Giles, President of the Georgia Poultry Federation. He says chicken wings are a versatile food that many people enjoy.

“There’s so many different types of sauces that you can add to them, or you can eat them without a sauce. So it’s just a food that lends itself well to snacking on a day like a Super Bowl,” said Giles.

Ensure you have chicken wings

Giles says to make sure you call your favorite restaurant ahead of time if you want chicken wings for your big game celebration. You can also pick up some at the grocery store to make at home.