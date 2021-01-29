Suspicious object found on GMC campus, man arrested

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Campus Police at Georgia Military College, responded to a report Thursday afternoon of a suspicious object found outside of Usery Hall.
Campus Police then contacted the Milledgeville Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation to jointly investigate the incident and the found object.
Law enforcement determined the suspicious object to not be a threat. Milledgeville Police arrested 32-year-old Morgan Sills in connection to the incident.
Investigators say thanks to an investment of almost $750,000 in state-of-the-art surveillance equipment and technology by GMC, video footage was available to help identify the suspect, which subsequently lead to his arrest the same day the object was found.
The footage also verified Sills did not go into any building on campus.
GMC says it thanks Campus Police, Milledgeville Police Department, GBI and GMC Prep School faculty and staff, for their help in investigating the incident and ensuring students remained safe.