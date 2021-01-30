UPDATE (Saturday, January 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/30/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  746,867 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1694 9126.66 50 141
Atkinson 739 8871.55 14 105
Bacon 991 8689.93 24 70
Baker 151 4845.96 6 31
Baldwin 3464 7796.88 91 265
Banks 1437 7191.47 27 162
Barrow 7272 8418.32 93 488
Bartow 8951 8080.63 155 592
Ben Hill 1425 8561.13 50 139
Berrien 948 4918.03 24 62
Bibb 11704 7692.41 297 1434
Bleckley 750 5842.03 32 45
Brantley 798 4155.82 22 61
Brooks 863 5487.38 33 81
Bryan 2180 5570.18 23 141
Bulloch 4583 5767.17 46 179
Burke 1539 6888.37 24 129
Butts 1767 7019.15 57 100
Calhoun 422 6680.39 12 64
Camden 2802 5196.2 22 110
Candler 699 6450.12 30 54
Carroll 6423 5347.2 110 271
Catoosa 4480 6514.37 50 187
Charlton 969 7312.66 15 51
Chatham 16440 5626.75 287 1295
Chattahoochee 2400 22327.66 1 20
Chattooga 1956 7897.92 53 130
Cherokee 17924 6722.75 199 1020
Clarke 11093 8547.61 89 392
Clay 171 5989.49 3 9
Clayton 17761 5826.37 293 1107
Clinch 665 9990.99 19 59
Cobb 50496 6387.14 701 2585
Coffee 3964 9209.61 102 577
Colquitt 3030 6675.04 56 202
Columbia 9617 6062.5 118 365
Cook 1098 6296.95 32 101
Coweta 7096 4668.39 109 246
Crawford 459 3753.68 10 55
Crisp 1253 5621.61 35 137
Dade 956 5915.11 8 47
Dawson 2363 8745.05 25 206
Decatur 1962 7453.84 47 126
DeKalb 46706 5888.64 609 3701
Dodge 1031 5057.64 52 98
Dooly 689 5141.79 26 76
Dougherty 4946 5501.36 239 878
Douglas 9533 6275.59 129 648
Early 902 8890.2 40 63
Echols 344 8667.17 2 11
Effingham 3112 4860.53 46 202
Elbert 1406 7421.48 34 109
Emanuel 1630 7192.02 48 113
Evans 677 6334.8 10 65
Fannin 1796 6823.71 45 148
Fayette 5109 4346.46 103 195
Floyd 8532 8539.17 138 663
Forsyth 14195 5621.63 108 807
Franklin 2101 9005.96 29 131
Fulton 67950 6181.88 894 3766
Gilmer 2136 6798.87 45 168
Glascock 129 4264.46 4 19
Glynn 5752 6684.72 137 405
Gordon 5216 8985.51 76 254
Grady 1401 5709.05 39 143
Greene 1280 6838.7 34 101
Gwinnett 73470 7565.3 718 4512
Habersham 4324 9441.05 118 427
Hall 22502 10904.83 311 2054
Hancock 754 9202.98 53 91
Haralson 1486 4836.92 28 56
Harris 1783 5136.55 37 128
Hart 1532 5868.16 31 104
Heard 534 4316.9 12 34
Henry 15370 6407.74 199 426
Houston 8700 5540.03 143 586
Irwin 643 6816.5 14 74
Jackson 7373 9870.15 96 396
Jasper 567 3993.24 13 48
Jeff Davis 1147 7571.96 32 92
Jefferson 1435 9371.12 46 131
Jenkins 669 7800.84 36 76
Johnson 703 7276.68 34 90
Jones 1371 4795.22 29 107
Lamar 1142 5902.72 33 79
Lanier 454 4386.05 7 24
Laurens 3383 7152.82 127 314
Lee 1445 4821.33 37 155
Liberty 2392 3864.05 39 182
Lincoln 446 5489.23 15 43
Long 571 2867.19 8 43
Lowndes 6894 5848.42 113 305
Lumpkin 2506 7413.76 39 251
Macon 514 3957.5 17 65
Madison 2330 7721.11 28 112
Marion 341 4111.9 10 29
McDuffie 1442 6676.85 31 126
McIntosh 534 3665.82 10 47
Meriwether 1257 5980.02 29 111
Miller 568 9854.27 4 30
Mitchell 1401 6352.01 68 207
Monroe 1618 5835.47 73 151
Montgomery 664 7198.61 18 38
Morgan 1020 5329.71 9 64
Murray 3541 8795.11 50 196
Muscogee 11659 6084.25 254 887
Newton 6228 5543.19 153 487
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24141 0 318 1083
Oconee 2487 5958.74 46 112
Oglethorpe 1026 6732.28 16 62
Paulding 8619 4995.31 130 268
Peach 1582 5779 37 174
Pickens 2098 6257.08 38 151
Pierce 1110 5679.2 34 116
Pike 876 4644.75 18 59
Polk 3421 7867.62 61 301
Pulaski 534 4902.23 26 48
Putnam 1506 6881.43 39 118
Quitman 73 3182.21 1 9
Rabun 1341 7894.74 31 137
Randolph 418 6188.93 30 71
Richmond 16851 8332.18 290 1092
Rockdale 4879 5137.95 99 622
Schley 182 3450.24 2 18
Screven 711 5115.11 15 58
Seminole 675 8292.38 14 56
Spalding 3290 4760.53 106 348
Stephens 2689 10213.46 64 228
Stewart 666 10866.37 18 120
Sumter 1656 5632.84 81 243
Talbot 328 5326.4 13 33
Taliaferro 90 5514.71 0 8
Tattnall 1641 6457.83 29 98
Taylor 440 5529.03 19 63
Telfair 655 4186.91 39 61
Terrell 506 5976.14 36 98
Thomas 3227 7262.95 92 285
Tift 3267 8001.47 88 387
Toombs 2632 9754.29 74 153
Towns 897 7453.88 31 110
Treutlen 566 8288.18 17 46
Troup 5143 7303.95 144 423
Turner 567 7020.8 26 80
Twiggs 460 5688.84 23 81
Union 1769 6982.44 54 169
Unknown 3275 0 9 46
Upson 1590 6050.92 86 139
Walker 5072 7286.31 67 209
Walton 6666 6957.23 149 381
Ware 2719 7583.74 106 295
Warren 335 6429.94 8 38
Washington 1479 7285 36 96
Wayne 2322 7746.71 57 218
Webster 86 3372.55 3 12
Wheeler 435 5500.06 19 33
White 2672 8413.63 52 257
Whitfield 13380 12782.79 165 649
Wilcox 430 4891.92 26 66
Wilkes 600 5991.61 15 60
Wilkinson 650 7287.81 21 108
Worth 1096 5441.37 47 153
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,868,482 (6,425,042 reported molecular tests; 443,440 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 746,867 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 50,132 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 12,568 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

