UPDATE (Sunday, January 31 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 31, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/31/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  749,867 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1707 9196.7 50 141
Atkinson 740 8883.55 14 105
Bacon 993 8707.47 24 70
Baker 151 4845.96 6 31
Baldwin 3470 7810.39 91 266
Banks 1442 7216.49 27 163
Barrow 7308 8460 93 489
Bartow 8992 8117.65 155 592
Ben Hill 1427 8573.15 50 140
Berrien 952 4938.78 24 62
Bibb 11735 7712.78 297 1436
Bleckley 752 5857.61 32 45
Brantley 800 4166.23 22 61
Brooks 865 5500.1 33 81
Bryan 2190 5595.73 23 141
Bulloch 4597 5784.79 46 180
Burke 1547 6924.18 24 129
Butts 1782 7078.73 57 101
Calhoun 424 6712.05 12 64
Camden 2805 5201.77 22 110
Candler 699 6450.12 30 54
Carroll 6449 5368.84 110 272
Catoosa 4489 6527.46 50 187
Charlton 971 7327.75 15 51
Chatham 16510 5650.7 287 1295
Chattahoochee 2401 22336.96 1 20
Chattooga 1959 7910.04 53 130
Cherokee 18012 6755.76 199 1022
Clarke 11136 8580.74 89 393
Clay 171 5989.49 3 9
Clayton 17868 5861.47 293 1107
Clinch 667 10021.03 19 59
Cobb 50687 6411.3 701 2587
Coffee 3976 9237.49 102 578
Colquitt 3038 6692.66 56 207
Columbia 9668 6094.65 118 365
Cook 1100 6308.42 32 101
Coweta 7139 4696.68 109 246
Crawford 461 3770.04 10 55
Crisp 1257 5639.55 35 137
Dade 957 5921.3 8 47
Dawson 2369 8767.26 25 209
Decatur 1967 7472.84 47 127
DeKalb 46905 5913.73 609 3706
Dodge 1035 5077.26 52 98
Dooly 689 5141.79 26 76
Dougherty 4967 5524.72 239 879
Douglas 9605 6322.99 129 648
Early 907 8939.48 40 63
Echols 345 8692.37 2 11
Effingham 3134 4894.89 46 202
Elbert 1407 7426.76 34 109
Emanuel 1633 7205.26 48 113
Evans 678 6344.16 10 65
Fannin 1803 6850.3 45 148
Fayette 5152 4383.04 103 195
Floyd 8547 8554.19 138 663
Forsyth 14251 5643.8 108 809
Franklin 2114 9061.68 29 131
Fulton 68223 6206.71 895 3769
Gilmer 2149 6840.25 45 168
Glascock 129 4264.46 4 19
Glynn 5778 6714.93 137 405
Gordon 5226 9002.74 76 257
Grady 1409 5741.65 39 144
Greene 1286 6870.76 34 101
Gwinnett 73712 7590.22 718 4526
Habersham 4334 9462.88 118 427
Hall 22545 10925.66 311 2065
Hancock 754 9202.98 53 91
Haralson 1495 4866.22 28 56
Harris 1795 5171.12 37 129
Hart 1536 5883.48 31 104
Heard 536 4333.06 12 34
Henry 15439 6436.51 199 427
Houston 8729 5558.49 143 586
Irwin 644 6827.1 14 74
Jackson 7392 9895.58 96 398
Jasper 569 4007.32 13 48
Jeff Davis 1156 7631.37 32 92
Jefferson 1436 9377.65 46 132
Jenkins 675 7870.8 36 76
Johnson 704 7287.03 34 90
Jones 1379 4823.2 29 107
Lamar 1147 5928.57 33 79
Lanier 454 4386.05 7 24
Laurens 3394 7176.08 127 314
Lee 1452 4844.68 37 155
Liberty 2403 3881.82 39 182
Lincoln 447 5501.54 15 43
Long 574 2882.25 8 44
Lowndes 6905 5857.75 113 306
Lumpkin 2509 7422.64 39 251
Macon 524 4034.49 17 65
Madison 2347 7777.45 28 112
Marion 343 4136.02 10 29
McDuffie 1447 6700 31 126
McIntosh 534 3665.82 10 47
Meriwether 1269 6037.11 29 111
Miller 569 9871.62 4 30
Mitchell 1403 6361.08 68 209
Monroe 1623 5853.5 73 151
Montgomery 664 7198.61 18 38
Morgan 1025 5355.84 9 64
Murray 3557 8834.85 50 197
Muscogee 11723 6117.65 254 890
Newton 6262 5573.46 153 488
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24212 0 318 1084
Oconee 2502 5994.68 46 112
Oglethorpe 1029 6751.97 16 62
Paulding 8659 5018.49 130 269
Peach 1588 5800.91 37 174
Pickens 2106 6280.94 38 151
Pierce 1113 5694.55 34 116
Pike 882 4676.56 18 59
Polk 3432 7892.92 61 301
Pulaski 533 4893.05 26 48
Putnam 1514 6917.98 39 120
Quitman 73 3182.21 1 9
Rabun 1345 7918.29 31 138
Randolph 419 6203.73 30 71
Richmond 16936 8374.21 290 1093
Rockdale 4901 5161.12 99 623
Schley 182 3450.24 2 18
Screven 713 5129.5 15 58
Seminole 676 8304.67 14 56
Spalding 3302 4777.89 106 348
Stephens 2693 10228.65 64 228
Stewart 668 10899 18 120
Sumter 1659 5643.05 81 243
Talbot 332 5391.36 13 33
Taliaferro 90 5514.71 0 8
Tattnall 1644 6469.64 29 98
Taylor 443 5566.73 19 63
Telfair 664 4244.44 39 62
Terrell 506 5976.14 36 98
Thomas 3242 7296.71 92 288
Tift 3283 8040.66 88 387
Toombs 2637 9772.82 74 153
Towns 900 7478.81 31 110
Treutlen 567 8302.83 17 46
Troup 5156 7322.41 144 424
Turner 569 7045.57 26 80
Twiggs 464 5738.31 23 81
Union 1773 6998.22 54 169
Unknown 3350 0 9 46
Upson 1593 6062.34 86 141
Walker 5085 7304.98 67 209
Walton 6703 6995.85 149 381
Ware 2721 7589.32 106 295
Warren 338 6487.52 8 38
Washington 1480 7289.92 36 96
Wayne 2336 7793.42 58 224
Webster 87 3411.76 3 12
Wheeler 440 5563.28 19 33
White 2681 8441.97 52 259
Whitfield 13454 12853.49 165 653
Wilcox 431 4903.3 26 66
Wilkes 603 6021.57 15 60
Wilkinson 654 7332.66 21 108
Worth 1097 5446.33 47 154
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,897,954 (6,425,042 reported molecular tests; 444,208 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 749,867 (11.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 50,237 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 12,570 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 31, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

