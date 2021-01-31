UPDATE: 8-year-old girl shot in Macon Friday dies

|
UPDATE (1/31 11 a.m.): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports the 8-year-old victim in Friday’s shooting, Miracle Brantley, has died.
A news release from the sheriff’s office said Brantley was flown by helicopter to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Atlanta. She was pronounced dead at 8:07 Sunday morning.
“The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation,” the release said. “Investigators are requesting an autopsy to be performed.”
Call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.
UPDATE (5:16 p.m.): The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ballard Drive, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, identified as an 8-year-old girl, was taken by private vehicle to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center.
The release said deputies made contact with the vehicle and its occupants at the hospital.
The child is listed in critical condition, and the shooting is under investigation.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 8-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday afternoon.
It happened in the 2300 block of Ballard Drive off Anthony Road.
That’s according to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, who told 41NBC more information will be provided shortly.
