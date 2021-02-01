Staying cold and windy Tuesday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
7
Listen to the content of this post:

Clouds stuck around across Middle Georgia today, keeping it cold and windy, with highs only warming to the upper 40’s in Macon.

Despite a warm end to January, February is looking to stay cold for this first week with a very chilly start tomorrow.

Wind chills in the morning will be in the 20’s and teens with winds continuing to gust around 25 to 30 mph.

Highs tomorrow will be around where they were today, with continued windy conditions and a Wind Advisory in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

The good news is that at least the sun will be returning tomorrow and sticking around through most of the week.

Conditions will stay cold and dry until Thursday evening, when our next cold front approaches.

Initially we will see a bit of a warm up, but mostly we will be seeing off and on rain, as well as mostly cloudy skies.

These rainy conditions will likely continue through most of the weekend with rain eventually pushing out Sunday.

The rain will be replaced with Arctic air moving in behind the cold front and dropping our lows to the low 20’s and maybe even teens…and that is not even the wind chill(!).

Overall, expect a pretty rainy end to the week, with temps well below normal for this time of year.

We will be watching the forecast for Sunday into Monday closely, but expect a very cold night.

Previous articleSevere Weather Preparedness Week begins in Middle Georgia
Next articleCOVID-19 variant cases increase in Georgia
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.