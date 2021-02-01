Staying cold and windy Tuesday

|
Clouds stuck around across Middle Georgia today, keeping it cold and windy, with highs only warming to the upper 40’s in Macon.
Despite a warm end to January, February is looking to stay cold for this first week with a very chilly start tomorrow.
Wind chills in the morning will be in the 20’s and teens with winds continuing to gust around 25 to 30 mph.
Highs tomorrow will be around where they were today, with continued windy conditions and a Wind Advisory in effect until Tuesday afternoon.
The good news is that at least the sun will be returning tomorrow and sticking around through most of the week.
Conditions will stay cold and dry until Thursday evening, when our next cold front approaches.
Initially we will see a bit of a warm up, but mostly we will be seeing off and on rain, as well as mostly cloudy skies.
These rainy conditions will likely continue through most of the weekend with rain eventually pushing out Sunday.
The rain will be replaced with Arctic air moving in behind the cold front and dropping our lows to the low 20’s and maybe even teens…and that is not even the wind chill(!).
Overall, expect a pretty rainy end to the week, with temps well below normal for this time of year.
We will be watching the forecast for Sunday into Monday closely, but expect a very cold night.