BCSO looking for woman related to package theft

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman in connection to a theft.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brianna Bruce has an outstanding warrant related to a package theft.
Deputies say Bruce drives a white Dodge Journey, sometimes with no tag and sometimes with a drive out tag.
She’s known to visit the Zebulon Road, Lake Wildwood and Wesleyan Drive areas.
If you know where Bruce is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Crime stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.