Biden seeks bipartisan support on COVID relief

(NBC News) President Biden will meet Monday with 10 Republican Senators pitching a new COVID relief plan.

The Republican plan carries a third the cost of Biden’s, with the same money for vaccinations, but nearly 90 percent less to reopen schools.

Stimulus checks drop to $1,000 and phase out for higher-income families.

“If you look at the administration’s plan, you could have a family with three kids making almost $300,000 a year getting a check. And many of these people have had no impact from COVID. In fact, some are doing quite well. Others are struggling. Let’s focus on those who are struggling,” Ohio’s Senator Rob Portman says.

Democrats argue relief must do more.

“We cannot have children in America going hungry. People being evicted. Schools not open. We need to open our schools in a safe way,” Senator Bernie Sanders says.

The money can’t come fast enough. New strains of coronavirus have arrived in THE United States, and experts say the faster-spreading variants will resort in a new surge in cases.

“The surge that is likely to occur with this new variant from England is going to happen in the next six to 14 weeks,” warns Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

