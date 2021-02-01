Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
19
GOP members, (top, left to right) Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, (bottom, left to right) Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Todd Young of Indiana, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Photo courtesy of MGN.
Listen to the content of this post:

(CNN) President Biden will meet with a group of Republicans to negotiate a COVID-19 relief bill.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Monday with a group of 10 Republican senators who’ve proposed $618 billion in coronavirus aid, about a third of what he’s seeking.

The Republicans propose slimmer benefits, including $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year, or $80,000 for couples.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden has spoken with the leader of the group, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

The White House invitation came hours after the lawmakers sent Biden a letter urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his $1.9 trillion package solely on Democratic votes.

Congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.