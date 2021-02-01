Cool, breezy start to work week

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Behind a cold front temperatures have cooled off and will struggle to make it out of the 40’s this afternoon.
TODAY.
Under a partly cloudy sky we will watch as temperatures struggle to warm up as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 40’s. A few lower 50’s are possible. It’ll be breezy today as a northwest wind gusts to 30 mph at times. Chilly temperatures return tonight as lows will fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Wind gusts to 25 mph will make for a blustery start to your Tuesday.
TOMORROW.
More sunshine is on the way tomorrow afternoon as highs climb into the low and middle 50’s. It’ll still be breezy for Groundhog Day. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20’s and 30’s under a clearing sky.
WEEK AHEAD.
Wednesday and Thursday will stay dry as temperatures slowly warm back into the 60’s. Rain will return on Friday and continue off and on throughout the weekend.
