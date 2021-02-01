COVID-19 variant cases increase in Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Georgia Department of Public Health confirms there are now 19 cases of COVID-19 variant in Georgia.

This is the same variant discovered in the U.K. and in several other countries and U.S. states.

The cases live in metro Atlanta counties and are in individuals ages 15 to 61, eight males and 11 females.

“The CDC has said this U.K. variant is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health. “We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life.”

GDPH says the same measures used to prevent spread of COVID-19, are no different for this variant, and are even more critical due to it being more contagious. They recommend those eligible get a COVID vaccination.

According to the GDPH, preliminary epidemiologic information suggests this variant is significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and may increase the risk of death in those who become infected. Both Pfizer and Moderna say their current vaccines appear to work against this variant.

DPH, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will continue to watch for emerging COVID-19 variants and will provide more information as it becomes available.

For more information about COVID-19 https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.