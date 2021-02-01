Researchers turn attention to studies focusing on safe vaccine for children

Listen to the content of this post:

DALLAS, Texas (NBC News) — Now that vaccines are rolling out nationwide, researchers are turning their attention to the younger generation. Studies are firing up to focus on a safe vaccine for children as young as 12.

Moderna is looking for some 3,000 adolescents to volunteer for a COVID-19 vaccine trial and already young people are eager to take part.

A research company in Austin will begin its trial next week and Danielle Collins’ 12-year-old Michael is ready.

“He’s the child of a healthcare provider and he hears the stories, and he understands the burden and I think he’s anxious to get past this as well,” Collins said.

Pediatrician Angela Moemeka says adolescents are typically not among the most serious cases of COVID-19 but they are critical because they can transmit the virus.

“When we start to think about herd immunity, and we know that 25% of the population is children we know that it’s important to be part of vaccine trials and to be part of what we’re trying to accomplish with mass vaccinations,” Moemeka said.

Pfizer has already closed recruitment for its adolescent trials — and with Moderna just getting started — she says we’re looking at the year 2022 as a strong potential for having definitive answers.

“We really want to make sure that the benefit to this child is as high as possible because they do have mild disease,” Moemeka said. “So that’s the reason why it’s taken a little while longer because we want to make sure they’re as safe as they can be and the stringent studies done in adults, even doing something equivalent and more for children as we move forward.”

Collins says, as a healthcare worker, she felt a weight lifted when she got the vaccine and hopes her son Michael will soon feel that same sense of comfort.