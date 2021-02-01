UPDATE (Monday, February 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 1, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/1/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  752,448 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 1, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1702 9169.76 50 141
Atkinson 741 8895.56 14 106
Bacon 995 8725.01 25 71
Baker 151 4845.96 6 31
Baldwin 3488 7850.9 91 266
Banks 1446 7236.51 28 163
Barrow 7317 8470.42 94 493
Bartow 9032 8153.76 155 592
Ben Hill 1428 8579.15 50 141
Berrien 954 4949.16 24 62
Bibb 11767 7733.82 297 1437
Bleckley 754 5873.19 32 45
Brantley 801 4171.44 22 61
Brooks 867 5512.81 33 81
Bryan 2194 5605.95 23 142
Bulloch 4602 5791.08 46 180
Burke 1551 6942.08 24 129
Butts 1789 7106.54 59 102
Calhoun 426 6743.71 12 65
Camden 2809 5209.18 22 110
Candler 699 6450.12 30 54
Carroll 6475 5390.49 110 273
Catoosa 4495 6536.19 50 187
Charlton 975 7357.94 15 51
Chatham 16535 5659.26 288 1298
Chattahoochee 2402 22346.26 1 20
Chattooga 1960 7914.08 53 130
Cherokee 18074 6779.01 201 1024
Clarke 11162 8600.78 90 393
Clay 171 5989.49 3 9
Clayton 17932 5882.47 294 1109
Clinch 668 10036.06 19 59
Cobb 50928 6441.79 702 2587
Coffee 3982 9251.43 102 578
Colquitt 3039 6694.86 56 207
Columbia 9726 6131.21 118 368
Cook 1100 6308.42 32 101
Coweta 7170 4717.07 110 246
Crawford 466 3810.93 10 55
Crisp 1259 5648.53 35 137
Dade 957 5921.3 8 47
Dawson 2371 8774.66 25 209
Decatur 1972 7491.83 47 127
DeKalb 47091 5937.18 609 3713
Dodge 1040 5101.79 52 98
Dooly 690 5149.25 26 76
Dougherty 4978 5536.96 241 886
Douglas 9674 6368.41 129 648
Early 910 8969.05 40 64
Echols 345 8692.37 2 11
Effingham 3135 4896.45 46 202
Elbert 1410 7442.6 34 109
Emanuel 1634 7209.67 49 113
Evans 678 6344.16 10 65
Fannin 1811 6880.7 45 148
Fayette 5180 4406.86 103 195
Floyd 8576 8583.21 139 664
Forsyth 14332 5675.88 109 811
Franklin 2118 9078.83 29 131
Fulton 68471 6229.27 896 3771
Gilmer 2165 6891.17 45 168
Glascock 129 4264.46 4 19
Glynn 5806 6747.48 137 405
Gordon 5235 9018.24 77 257
Grady 1413 5757.95 39 146
Greene 1292 6902.82 35 102
Gwinnett 73988 7618.64 721 4530
Habersham 4342 9480.35 118 427
Hall 22579 10942.14 312 2066
Hancock 755 9215.18 53 91
Haralson 1498 4875.98 28 56
Harris 1804 5197.05 40 129
Hart 1539 5894.97 31 104
Heard 540 4365.4 12 34
Henry 15500 6461.94 200 428
Houston 8748 5570.59 143 586
Irwin 644 6827.1 14 74
Jackson 7406 9914.32 96 398
Jasper 570 4014.37 13 48
Jeff Davis 1160 7657.78 32 92
Jefferson 1439 9397.24 46 132
Jenkins 676 7882.46 36 76
Johnson 707 7318.08 34 90
Jones 1385 4844.18 29 107
Lamar 1149 5938.91 33 79
Lanier 454 4386.05 7 25
Laurens 3405 7199.34 127 315
Lee 1456 4858.03 37 156
Liberty 2410 3893.12 40 182
Lincoln 452 5563.08 15 43
Long 575 2887.27 8 44
Lowndes 6911 5862.84 114 310
Lumpkin 2512 7431.51 39 251
Macon 525 4042.19 17 66
Madison 2356 7807.27 28 113
Marion 343 4136.02 10 29
McDuffie 1452 6723.16 31 126
McIntosh 538 3693.28 10 47
Meriwether 1277 6075.17 29 111
Miller 575 9975.71 4 30
Mitchell 1406 6374.68 68 210
Monroe 1628 5871.53 73 152
Montgomery 665 7209.45 18 38
Morgan 1030 5381.96 9 64
Murray 3573 8874.59 50 198
Muscogee 11774 6144.26 256 891
Newton 6288 5596.6 153 488
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24263 0 319 1087
Oconee 2506 6004.26 46 112
Oglethorpe 1033 6778.22 16 63
Paulding 8705 5045.15 130 269
Peach 1595 5826.48 36 173
Pickens 2116 6310.77 38 151
Pierce 1116 5709.9 34 116
Pike 887 4703.08 18 59
Polk 3443 7918.22 61 302
Pulaski 535 4911.41 26 48
Putnam 1519 6940.83 39 120
Quitman 73 3182.21 1 9
Rabun 1352 7959.5 31 138
Randolph 420 6218.54 30 71
Richmond 17083 8446.89 292 1096
Rockdale 4919 5180.08 99 623
Schley 182 3450.24 2 18
Screven 715 5143.88 15 58
Seminole 677 8316.95 14 56
Spalding 3311 4790.91 107 349
Stephens 2698 10247.65 65 228
Stewart 668 10899 18 120
Sumter 1664 5660.06 81 243
Talbot 333 5407.6 13 33
Taliaferro 91 5575.98 0 8
Tattnall 1644 6469.64 30 98
Taylor 443 5566.73 19 63
Telfair 664 4244.44 39 62
Terrell 506 5976.14 36 99
Thomas 3250 7314.71 92 293
Tift 3284 8043.11 88 388
Toombs 2638 9776.53 74 154
Towns 904 7512.05 32 110
Treutlen 567 8302.83 17 46
Troup 5168 7339.45 145 424
Turner 569 7045.57 26 80
Twiggs 465 5750.68 23 81
Union 1777 7014.01 54 169
Unknown 3385 0 9 46
Upson 1596 6073.75 86 141
Walker 5097 7322.22 67 209
Walton 6728 7021.94 153 383
Ware 2728 7608.85 106 295
Warren 341 6545.11 8 40
Washington 1487 7324.4 36 96
Wayne 2349 7836.79 58 224
Webster 87 3411.76 3 12
Wheeler 440 5563.28 19 33
White 2689 8467.16 52 260
Whitfield 13472 12870.68 165 654
Wilcox 431 4903.3 26 66
Wilkes 603 6021.57 15 60
Wilkinson 655 7343.87 21 108
Worth 1098 5451.3 47 154
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,920,557 (6,474,133 reported molecular tests; 446,424 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 752,448 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 50,323 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 12,613 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 1, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

