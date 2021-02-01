|
HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Houston County school system won ‘The Peanut Usage Award’ for providing meals containing peanut butter.
Once Houston County schools closed due to the pandemic, they began to provide meals for the children.
Drive-thru pick up was available March 17th through the start of the school year.
The school district distributed 1.5 million meals.
Lauren Koff, Houston County Board of Education Dietitian, says it’s an honor to be recognized for everything they do.
Meals are still being provided, every Wednesday at middle and high schools.