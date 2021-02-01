|
HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Parents can register their children for Pre-K beginning March 1.
Blanche Lamb, Coordinator for Special Programs with the Houston County School District, says they expect to see a huge turnout for registration.
The pandemic slowed down the process last year, and everything was virtual. This year will be hybrid.
There will be multiple steps to sign up.
First, register your child online. Once that is complete, you’ll need to schedule an appointment in-person to sign documents and provide any information.
For more information on how to do so you can visit https://www.hcbe.net/centralregistration