Macon pizza restaurant says it’s closing effective immediately

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. is closing.
That’s according to a post Monday by owner Ryan Tucker on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“It’s with a heavy heart we must announce our closing as of today,” Tucker wrote. “We appreciate all the community support and all those that worked with us over the years. Thank you to all our loyal customers that have allowed us to be apart of so many birthdays & celebrations. For all of you, we are thankful & wish you all the best.”