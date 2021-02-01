Medical company offers free, weekly COVID testing

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Top Dog Solutions and Macedonia Church are offering free COVID-19 testing weekly through March 31st.

Drive-thru PCR (nasal) testing is available from 12 noon until 2 p.m. each Wednesday at no cost, even for those with insurance. Co-pay fees are billed directly to insurance providers as a result of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.FreeCovidTesting.us. Test results are processed by a private lab, and the results should ready in 2-3 days.

The free COVID-19 testing is held at 600 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, Georgia 31206.